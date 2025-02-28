  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Pegasystems Empowers Women with Sewing Machines for Financial Independence

Pegasystems Empowers Women with Sewing Machines for Financial Independence
x
Highlights

Pegasystems, a leading AI software company, distributed advanced Singer sewing machines to 20 women in Hyderabad on February 24, 2025, under its...

Pegasystems, a leading AI software company, distributed advanced Singer sewing machines to 20 women in Hyderabad on February 24, 2025, under its Women's Livelihood Program. These beneficiaries completed vocational training in tailoring through the Pega-sponsored Entrepreneurial Development Program. Over the past three years, Pegasystems has partnered with the Nirmaan OrganiSation to train over 300 women from economically weaker sections. At the event, leaders Dr Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan and Goutham Parcha reaffirmed their commitment to women's empowerment, recognizing Nirmaan’s role in equipping women with essential skills to start their entrepreneurial journeys toward financial independence.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick