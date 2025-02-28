Live
- Four Himachal villages to rein in buildout plans near UNESCO site
- CAG report on Delhi’s health services tabled in Assembly
- Amid rising security concerns, China signals sending more warships near Australia
- India will eliminate TB by year-end: Nadda
- Pune bus rape case: Probe will reveal the turn of events, says CM Fadnavis
- IRDAI allows insurers to use equity derivatives for hedging market risks
- Indian private hospitals to add 10K beds by next fiscal, 6K added in FY25: Report
- Isak's injury not long-term but Newcastle not willing to take risks: Eddie Howe
- Need to find solutions to critical technological challenges: Rajnath Singh
- 30 coal blocks to be put for auction in the 12th round, says G Kishan Reddy
Pegasystems Empowers Women with Sewing Machines for Financial Independence
Pegasystems, a leading AI software company, distributed advanced Singer sewing machines to 20 women in Hyderabad on February 24, 2025, under its Women's Livelihood Program. These beneficiaries completed vocational training in tailoring through the Pega-sponsored Entrepreneurial Development Program. Over the past three years, Pegasystems has partnered with the Nirmaan OrganiSation to train over 300 women from economically weaker sections. At the event, leaders Dr Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan and Goutham Parcha reaffirmed their commitment to women's empowerment, recognizing Nirmaan’s role in equipping women with essential skills to start their entrepreneurial journeys toward financial independence.
