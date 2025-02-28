Pegasystems Empowers Women with Sewing Machines for Financial Independence

Pegasystems, a leading AI software company, distributed advanced Singer sewing machines to 20 women in Hyderabad on February 24, 2025, under its Women's Livelihood Program. These beneficiaries completed vocational training in tailoring through the Pega-sponsored Entrepreneurial Development Program. Over the past three years, Pegasystems has partnered with the Nirmaan OrganiSation to train over 300 women from economically weaker sections. At the event, leaders Dr Ddharaniikota Ssuyodhan and Goutham Parcha reaffirmed their commitment to women's empowerment, recognizing Nirmaan’s role in equipping women with essential skills to start their entrepreneurial journeys toward financial independence.