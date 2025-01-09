Per capita GDP likely to rise by Rs 35K

Live
New Delhi: Despite a slowdown in real GDP growth, per capita nominal GDP in India is expected to increase significantly in FY25, by at least Rs35,000 more than FY23, economists have said.
The first advance estimate (AE) of GDP for FY25 by the National Statistical Office (NSO) indicates GDP growth at 6.4 per cent. The gross value added (GVA) growth is also estimated at 6.4 per cent. Nominal GDP growth is estimated to remain flattish, increasing by 9.7 per cent in FY25 (9.6 per cent in FY24). “Historically, the difference between RBI’s estimate and NSO’s estimate is always in the range of 20-30 bps.
