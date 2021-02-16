Petrol and diesel prices continue to hike in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 16 February 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 16 February 2021: Petrol and diesel prices have continued to hiked on Tuesday following the crude oil rates globally. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change anytime as per the petroleum companies. Going by the present trend, the prices may hit Rs. 100 in next few days.

However, let's see the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 89.29 with 30 paise hike and diesel price at Rs. 79.70 with a hike of 35 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 92.84 with 31 paise hike and diesel at Rs. 86.55 with a hike of 35 paise.





City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 92.84 Rs. 86.55 Delhi Rs. 89.29 Rs. 79.70 Chennai Rs. 91.45 Rs. 84.77 Mumbai Rs. 95.75 Rs. 86.72

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs at Rs. 91.45 with a hike of 26 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 84.77 with a hike of 33 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 95.75 with a hike of 29 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 86.72 with a hike of 38 paise.