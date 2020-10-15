Petrol and diesel prices in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai today remains steady on 15 October 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today 15 October 2020: Petrol and diesel prices have continued to remain steady for the last week while on Thursday also, the fuel prices have not changed. The state run oil companies have started altering fuel prices from the last week due to which the fuel prices have seen a fall and continuing to decrease. However at times the fuel rates are being stable at major cities in the country.

The fuel rates are subjected to change at anytime, the prices mentioned here are due at 6 in the morning as per the petroleum companies. The petroleum companies alter prices based on crude oil prices in the international market. Against this background prices may rise one day and may fall another day.





City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 85.25 Rs. 76.84 Delhi Rs. 81.06 Rs. 70.46 Chennai Rs. 84.14 Rs. 75.95 Mumbai Rs. 87.74 Rs. 77.86



