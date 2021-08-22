Petrol and diesel prices slash today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai - 22 August 2021
Petrol and Diesel prices today, 22 August 2021: Petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs. 105.69 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 97.13 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices today, 22 August 2021: Petrol prices have remained stable and diesel prices slashed on Sunday in all major cities across the country in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai. The petrol and diesel prices are altered depending on the international market's crude oil prices that impact the domestic market. Moreover, economic growth also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. The fuel prices vary from state to state, depending on the taxes and freight charges.
Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi continued to remain stable at Rs. 101.64 per litre with fall of 20 paise and diesel price at Rs. 89.07 per litre with a fall of 20 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 105.69 per litre with a fall of 15 paise and diesel price is at Rs. 97.13 per litre with a fall of 20 paise. The petrol price in Chennai per litre costs Rs. 99.32 with a fall of 15 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 93.66 per litre with a slash of 18 paise.
In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 107.66 with a fall of 27 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 96.64 per litre with a fall of 20 paise. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 105.12 per litre with a fall of Rs. 12 paise while diesel price remained at Rs. 94.49 per litre with a fall of 16 paise.
The petrol and diesel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.
|City
|Petrol price per litre
|Diesel Price per litre
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 105.69
|Rs. 97.13
|Delhi
|Rs. 101.64
|Rs. 89.07
|Chennai
|Rs. 99.32
|Rs. 93.66
|Mumbai
|Rs. 107.66
|Rs. 96.64
|Bangalore
|Rs. 105.12
|Rs. 94.49