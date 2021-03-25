Petrol and diesel prices slashes in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 25 March 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 25 March 2021: Petrol and diesel prices in major cities on Thursday have dropped The fuel prices have been stable continuously for last twenty days and with drop in crude oil prices petrol prices have slashed. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at anytime as per the petroleum companies.

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 90.78 with 21 paise fall and diesel price at Rs. 81.10 with a slash of 20 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 94.39 with a fall of 22 paise and diesel at Rs. 88.45 with a fall of 22 paise.





City Petrol price per litre Diesel price per litre Hyderabad Rs. 94.39 Rs. 88.45 Delhi Rs. 90.78 Rs. 81.10 Chennai Rs. 92.77 Rs. 86.10 Mumbai Rs. 97.19 Rs. 88.20





In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs at Rs. 92.77 with a fall of 18 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 86.10 with a fall of 19 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 97.19 with a fall of 21 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 88.20 with a fall of 22 paise.