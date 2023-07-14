Live
- Domestic institutions selloff putting brakes on market rally
- Will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation: PM Modi on Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission
- TS Government demands Project wise allocations from River Krishna
- Bad news for boozers, bars and wines closed for two days
- Modi first Indian PM to receive highest award of France
- BJP Accuses Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Adopting Mamata Banerjee's Methods: Allegations Surrounding Party Worker's Death
- Students build critical motor for ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 moon mission
- Karimnagar: Health employees to conduct old pension Sadhana Sankalpa yatra on July 16
- Delhi Rains: Widespread Flooding Disrupts Life In Delhi As Yamuna River Continued To Swell
- Indian travellers can pay with UPI in France: PM Modi
Petrol and diesel prices today are stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on July 14, 2023
Petrol and Diesel prices today, 14, July, 2023 Petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs. 119.49 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 105.65 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices today, 14 July, 2023: Petrol and diesel prices today remained stable. Going by the fuel prices at major cities in the country today, the petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 96.72 per litre and the diesel price at Rs. 89.62. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 109.66 per litre and the diesel price is at Rs. 97.82 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is Rs. 102.65 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.24 per litre.
In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 106.31 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97,28 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 101.94 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 87.89 per litre.
India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.
The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.
|City
|Petrol price per litre
|Diesel Price per litre
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 109.67
|Rs. 97.82
|Delhi
|Rs. 96.72
|Rs. 89.62
|Chennai
|Rs. 102.63
|Rs. 94.24
|Mumbai
|Rs. 106.31
|Rs. 97.28
|Bangalore
|Rs. 101.94
|Rs. 87.89