Live
- Apple iPhone 15 series features leak online; What we expect
- People of Telangana want KCR as CM once again-Harish Rao
- MLAs appeal to CM to give permission for pending projects before BBMP elections
- Shiv Thakare eyes big screen after being on back-to-back reality shows
- Daisy Shah says she has 'learnt the dos and don'ts of television' with 'KKK13'
- Banks facing structural issues: Fitch Ratings
- Hyderabad 2nd most expensive housing market in India
- Youth sentenced to 16 days imprisonment for misbehaving with woman
- TN to set up zero liquid discharge facilities in textile clusters to prevent pollution
- People express their grievances during Jana Vani
Just In
Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 17 August, 2023
Petrol and Diesel prices today, 17 August, 2023 Petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs. 119.49 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 105.65 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices today, 17, August 2023: Petrol and diesel prices today remained stable. Going by the fuel prices at major cities in the country today, the petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 96.72 per litre and the diesel price at Rs. 89.62. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 109.66 per litre and the diesel price is at Rs. 97.82 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is Rs. 102.65 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.24 per litre.
In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 106.31 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97,28 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 101.94 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 87.89 per litre.
India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.
The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.
|City
|Petrol price per litre
|Diesel Price per litre
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 109.67
|Rs. 97.82
|Delhi
|Rs. 96.72
|Rs. 89.62
|Chennai
|Rs. 102.63
|Rs. 94.24
|Mumbai
|Rs. 106.31
|Rs. 97.28
|Bangalore
|Rs. 101.94
|Rs. 87.89