Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai unaltered on 11 July 2021

Petrol and diesel prices today on 11 July 2021: Petrol and diesel prices stable on Sunday in all major cities across the country especially in Hyderabad, Delhi Chennai and Mumbai as the oil marketing companies paused the hike. Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 100.91 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 89.88 per litre. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 104.86 per litre and diesel at Rs. 97.96 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre costs Rs. 101.67 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.39 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 106.93 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97.46 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 104.29 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 95.26 per litre.

The petrol price has touched Rs. 100 mark in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, etc and still increasing every day. The fuel prices are altered depending on the international market's crude oil prices that impact the domestic market. Moreover, economic growth also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. The fuel prices vary from state to state, depending on the taxes and freight charges.

The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Hyderabad Rs. 104.86 Rs. 97.96 Delhi Rs. 100.91 Rs. 89.88 Chennai Rs. 101.67 Rs. 94.39 Mumbai Rs 106.93 Rs. 97.46 Bangalore Rs 104.29 Rs 95.26



