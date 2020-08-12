Petrol and diesel prices today unchanged in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai Mumbai, 12 August 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 12 August 2020: Petrol and diesel prices left unchanged on Wednesday at four major cities. The petroleum companies had maintained the petrol and diesel rates at steady from last month in the metros. Petrol prices have been unchanged for last month while diesel have been changed occassionally.

Going by prices, in the national capital Delhi, petrol and diesel prices are holding at Rs. 80.43 per litre and diesel prices at Rs. 73.56. The petrol prices in Hyderabad continued at Rs. 83.80 with a hike of 14 paise and diesel at Rs. 80.30 with a hike of 13 paise.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 83.64 with a hike of 7 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 78.97 with 7 paise hike per litre. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol prices stood at Rs. 87.19 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 80.11.

Crude oil prices have rose in the international market. Brent crude rose 0.16 percent to $ 44.73 a barrel while WTI crude oil rose to 0.97 percent to $ 41.62 a barrel.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 83.66 Rs. 80.17 Delhi Rs. 80.43 Rs. 73.56 Chennai Rs. 83.71 Rs. 78.87 Mumbai Rs. 87.19 Rs. 80.11



