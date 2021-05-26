Petrol, diesel prices today surges in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai surges on 26 May 2021

Petrol prices today, 26 May 2021: Petrol prices and diesel prices have hiked at all major cities across the country on Tuesday. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subjected to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.



Going by the prices on May 25, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 93.44 and diesel price at Rs. 84.32. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 97.12 with a hike of 24 paise and diesel at Rs. 91.92.



In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 95.06 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 89.11. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 99.71 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 91.57. Petrol prices today in Bangalore is at Rs. 96.55 while diesel recorded at Rs. 89.39.

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Hyderabad Rs. 97.12 Rs. 91.92 Delhi Rs. 93.44 Rs. 84.32 Chennai Rs. 95.06 Rs. 89.11 Mumbai Rs 99.71 Rs. 91.57 Bangalore Rs 96.55 Rs 89.39



