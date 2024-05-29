PharmaLytica’s 10th edition begins tomorrow

Hyderabad: PharmaLytica Expo, the flagship event within South India's pharmaceutical industry, is eagerly approaching its milestone 10th edition, scheduled from May 30 to June 1, 2024, at HITEX, here.

Organised by Informa Markets in India, provides a vital business platform for showcasing the latest industry trends, innovations, and business opportunities across Pharma Machinery & Packaging, Lab Analytical & Cleanroom, and Pharma Ingredients segments. Bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders, the event serves as a hub for exploring the forefront of India's thriving pharmaceutical landscape. Participants will engage in valuable networking, fostering potential partnerships and collaborations amidst a targeted professional audience keen to take the pharmaceutical sector to the next level.