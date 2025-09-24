Philip Morris International Highlights €290 Billion Economic Contribution in EU, Reaffirms Commitment to a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) today underlined its significant economic and social impact in the European Union, as highlighted in a recent EY-Parthenon study, while reiterating its commitment to accelerate the transition towards a smoke-free future.

According to the study, PMI’s presence in the EU generated a total economic footprint of approximately €290 billion, supporting more than 1.5 million jobs (direct, indirect, and induced) across the region. The report further highlighted that PMI has invested more than €43 billion globally in research, development, and infrastructure to deliver innovative smoke-free alternatives and transform the tobacco industry.

The findings were announced at a conference in Brussels on 17 September 2025, where Massimo Andolina, PMI President Europe Region, delivered the keynote address. The event also featured insights from EY-Parthenon, which conducted the comprehensive assessment covering 27 EU countries over a five-year period up to 2023. The study demonstrated PMI’s contribution to industrial resilience, SME supply chains, R&D investment, workforce training, and exports.

Key Findings of the Study

· 1 million jobs in the EU economy, including approximately 21,500 direct employees in 2023, with additional employment in related industries and retail.

· €19.6 billion of investment, supporting more than 45,000 SMEs, strengthening “Made in EU” industrial ecosystems and the resilience of the supply chain.

· €625 million in tobacco leaf purchases, supporting European farmers and farming communities.

· Over €2.3 billion in R&D investment to drive innovation and scientific progress.

· EU exports of over €33 billion, including €8.4 billion in 2023.

In his keynote address, Massimo Andolina, PMI President Europe Region, drew parallels between the shift from tobacco to smoke-free products and the broader transition from diesel to environmentally friendly electric cars. He emphasized that PMI has been on a 10-year journey to transform its business, with more than 40 percent of global revenues now coming from smoke-free products. Highlighting the broader economic and industrial impact, he added that PMI is “doing it in the right way, including by creating investment and jobs and through the development of intellectual property: all the things that will make the EU more competitive.”

The study underscores how innovation-led transformation in traditional industries can drive economic resilience, support millions of livelihoods, and strengthen regional competitiveness. As the EU advances its green and digital transitions, such models provide valuable insights for shaping inclusive and future-ready economies.