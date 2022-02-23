Pickrr appoints Vineet Budhiraja as their Senior Vice President, Operations

Pickrr, a leading SaaS-based logistics start-up, has announced the appointment of Vineet Budhiraja as their Senior Vice President, Operations. In this role, Vineet will supervise the company's overall operations, curate growth-centric strategies for client onboarding, maintain customer success, and drive the force for the company's holistic growth.

Vineet Budhiraja, Senior Vice President, Operations

With over 13 years of robust experience in the industry, Vineet comes with in-depth expertise in operations, product management, and customer experience. He has amassed knowledge of the logistics sector, e-commerce, B2B & D2C marketplace.



Sharing his views on the appointment, Gaurav Mangla – Co-Founder and CEO – Pickrr, said, "It is always exciting to bring the industry experts on board as they come in with new thrilling ideas and unique prospectives. Vineet joins us at a time when Pickrr has already set foot on the growth accelerator, and with his help, we believe Pickrr will achieve more significant milestones and solve more problems for sellers in the D2C industry,"



Sharing his thoughts on the new role, Vineet said, "Joining a team of like-minded people committed to innovation is an excellent opportunity for me to keep growing. I hope to add significant value to Pickrr's inspiring journey towards revolutionizing the tech-driven logistic sector by up-scaling the company operations."



Vineet holds an MBA from the prestigious SJMSOM- IIT Bombay and a B.Tech degree from NIT Kurukshetra. With the experience of working with top industry players, he has a clear outlook on the role of tech-driven logistics and innovative operation strategies. Prior to joining Pickrr, he was the SVP of Lime Road and has also worked with Snapdeal and Amazon.



About Pickrr:



Founded in 2015, Pickrr is a leading SaaS company that empowers SMB and direct to consumer brands with seamless shipping and logistics support. Pickrr provides insights that help brands optimise their logistic operation and drive profitability for the business. SaaS products like Pickrr Select, Pickrr Predict, RTO Reduction Suite, Pickrr Connect and Smart NDR empower e-commerce sellers by helping them take real-time decisions on logistic operations. Pickrr also offers an intelligent fulfilment solution, Pickrr Plus, to help sellers offer a better customer experience by delivering within 24-48 hours. From logistics to fulfilment centres, Pickrr is a one-stop solution for brands.

