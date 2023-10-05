Pilot of fast charging of electric bus to go live at IITM soon: Hitachi Energy

Chennai: The pilot for fast charging of electric buses will soon go live at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM), said a top official of Hitachi Energy India Ltd.

Speaking to reporters here after the inauguration of Hitachi Energy group’s Global Technology and Innovation Centre, N. Venu, Managing Director, India and South Asia, said the pilot project for the group’s flash charging technology will happen soon at IITM with bus provided by Ashok Leyland.

The Hitachi Energy India, IITM and Ashok Leyland had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding in 2020 for the e-bus pilot.

As per the agreement, Hitachi Energy India will provide the flash charging technology, Ashok Leyland will provide a bus while IITM will host the infrastructure.

According to Claudio Facchin, CEO of Hitachi Energy, the flash charging technology not enables fast charging of the batteries but also cuts down the battery load on the vehicle.

Venu said Hitachi Energy’s components will be there on the Ashok Leyland bus for the technology to work.

According to the officials, as the bus halts at a stop and the passengers enter and exit the batteries are fast charged.