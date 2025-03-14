Pixelin Sciences Unveils Revolutionary Agricultural Solutions

Live
Pixelin Sciences introduces Polyhalite Complex, Belenus, and Vervactor, cutting-edge products designed to enhance agricultural productivity sustainably. Vervactor, a granulated mineral fertilizer, enriches crops with essential nutrients like potassium, sulfur, and calcium for optimal growth. Belenus boosts photosynthesis and aids in the synthesis of vital organic compounds, while Polyhalite Complex enhances plants’ thermal resistance and vitamin accumulation. These innovations enable farmers to increase yields by 20-50% while reducing fertilizer use, promoting eco-friendly, cost-effective farming. Developed after years of research, Pixelin Sciences' solutions mark a new era in sustainable agriculture, empowering farmers with smarter, greener technology.