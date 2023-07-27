Live
- CM YS Jagan releases funds under Foreign Education scheme
- Minister Zameer visited Joly Mohalla and Bhakshi garden slums to accommodate 262 families
- MLA Kandala shifted the flood-affected families to the rehabilitation centres
- Nurse Falls Victim to Crypto Currency Money Doubling Fraud
- Udupi washroom video incident
- Heavy Rains: TS police bans Selfies at flooding water bodies
- Popcorn at Rs. 660 watery cola at Rs160?
- Heavy rains in Telangana: DGP set up Flood Monitoring Centre
- Hyderabad: Taps theft in bathrooms at Secretariat!!!
- Tumultuous 'Slogan War' In Rajya Sabha Over Manipur Issue: Opposition Vs. Ruling Party
PL First Cut – Colgate Palmolive 1Q24 – *Amnish Aggarwal – Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd*
Colgate Palmolive 1Q24 – Beat on all fronts; Estimate volume growth at 4.5%
(CMP: Rs1878|Hold)
Financial Performance
> Revenues grew by 10.6% YoY to Rs13.2bn (PLe: Rs12.5bn)
> Gross margins expanded by 211bps YoY/157bps QoQ to 68.4% (PLe: 66.3%)
> EBITDA grew by 28.4% YoY to Rs4.2bn (PLe:Rs3.5bn); Margins expanded by 438bps YoY/-187bps QoQ to 31.6% (PLe:28.2%)
> A&P spends expanded by 8bps YoY/312bps QoQ to 13.7%
> Adj. PAT grew by 33.9% YoY to Rs2.9bn (PLe:Rs2.4bn)
Key Highlights
> Strong growth driven by good execution with strategy focussed on growing the oral care category
> Colgate sees early signs of recovery in rural markets and remain optimistic about continued improvement
> Colgate Strong Teeth re-launched with improved formula and new communication
> Launched Colgate India’s first ever whitening pen with dentist partners
View
CLGT reported a beat on our/street estimates. We estimate volume growth of 5% supported by a favourable base (-3% in 1Q23). Early signs of recovery in rural markets is a positive which will help support demand. 1Q saw the relaunch of Colgate Strong Teeth with Arginine & whitening pen. The quarter also saw higher ad spends (312bps QoQ) which helped to spur demand. We have a Hold rating on the stock with a TP of Rs 1636.
Stock trades at 40.7x FY25 EPS