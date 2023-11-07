Live
- Wanaparthy: SNR makes hot puris during campaign
- Promises, accusations mark Bhupal Reddy’s campaign
- BJP will clinch victory in Rajendranagar, calls for success of Modi meeting
- 'Bigg Boss 17': Couple Neil, Aishwarya Sharma get into an ugly fight
- Ajmira Prahlad as Mulugu BJP candidate
- Ex-'Bigg Boss 17' contestant Soniya Bansal: When housemates were told to decide, I knew I would be out
- Eatala recommends B Krishna for Wanaparthy
- BRS govt always works for distressed: Vinay
- Sitakka's nomination as Mulugu MLA candidate tomorrow
- Bhupalpally: Cong’s Gandra vows to fulfill six guarantees
Just In
PL First Cut – RRKabel 2QFY24
PL First Cut – RRKabel 2QFY24 – Praveen Sahay – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
PL First Cut – RRKabel 2QFY24 – Praveen Sahay – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
RRKabel 2QFY24 Result First cut: Miss on Topline; Inline Margins
(CMP: Rs1,450| Mcap: Rs163.6bn | BUY)
➡️ Revenues grew by 17.7% YoY to Rs16.0bn (PLe: Rs16.6bn).
➡️ Gross margins expanded by 240bps YoY to 19.9%. (PLe:18.2%)
➡️ EBITDA grew by 87.7% YoY to Rs1.2bn (PLe: Rs1.2bn). EBITDA margins expanded by 280bps YoY to 7.5% (PLe: 7.4%).
➡️ PBT grew by 112.8% YoY to Rs1.05bn (PLe:Rs1.02bn)
➡️ PAT grew by 111.6% YoY to Rs741mn (PLe:Rs775bn).
➡️ Wires & Cables revenues grew by 19% YoY to Rs14.5bn (PLe: Rs14.8bn) on strong volume growth in both domestic and international business.
➡️ FMEG revenues up by 7.4% YoY to Rs1.6bn (PLe: Rs 1.8bn).