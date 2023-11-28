Live
PL Sector Report: Consumer Durables - Electronics (White Goods) Channel Check update (Nov-2023)
Consumer Durables - Praveen Sahay - Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.
Electronics (White Goods) Channel Check update (Nov-2023)
We connected with 18 Electronics dealers across India and visited 10 electronics retailers (MBO & EBO) to assess market demand and pricing. Our findings indicated strong double-digit YoY growth in the demand for Refrigerators, Washing Machines, and TVs during the recent festival season (last 15-20 days of Deepawali). However, the demand for Air Conditioners was moderate in comparison due to weak season.
No Price Hike taken
Due to fierce competition, brands have not yet taken any price hike. Nevertheless, at the retail level, offers and discounts are prevalent as a strategy to secure a larger share of the market.
Good Demand in Deepawali season
Volumes Picked up in Refrigerator and TV segment and no major change was seen in Financing terms post changes in policy by RBI.
Inventory at normal level
Our channel checks suggest that inventory is at normal level and RAC inventory will be built post 15th Dec.
Other highlights
The most selling product in RAC segment is 1.5 ton 3-star AC’s of Voltas and Daikin. In the high end range, O-General AC’s are preferred. Most selling TVs were 55 inches.
|Location
|Demand (Deepawali Sales)
|Price
|Inventory
|North India
|Dealer 1
|Jabalpur, MP
|High sales due to extended Warranty
|No Price hike
|Dealer 2
|Raipur
|Less than last year
|No Price hike
|Dealer 3
|Chittorgarh, Rajasthan
|Better than last year
|Lesser than last year (High Discounts)
|Dealer 4
|Gurugram, Harayana
|Better than last year
|No Price hike
|Dealer 5
|Jaipur, RJ
|Average
|No Price hike
|Dealer 6
|Saharanpur, UP
|Lesser Demand than last year
|No Price hike
|South India
|Dealer 1
|Mysore, Karnataka
|Low sales as no season for AC's
|No Price hike
|Dealer 2
|Chennai, TN
|Average
|No Price hike
|West India
|Dealer 1
|Nagpur, MH
|Lowest Demand of the year
|No Price hike
|Dealer 2
|Junagadh
|Lesser Demand than last year
|No Price hike
|Dealer 3
|Mumbai, MH
|Average
|No Price hike
|Dealer 4
|Nagpur, MH
|Better than last year
|No Price hike
|Dealer 5
|Mumbai, MH
|Good
|Hike in Price
|Dealer 6
|Mumbai, MH
|Average
|No Price hike
|Dealer 7
|Vadodara, Gujarat
|Average
|No Price hike
|Dealer 8
|Surat
|Good
|No Price hike
|Dealer 9
|Rajkot
|Lesser Demand than last year
|No Price hike
|Dealer 10
|Yavatmal, MH
|Lesser Demand than last year
|No Price hike
|Dealer 11
|Mumbai, MH (Store Visit)
|Lesser Demand than last year
|Lesser than last year (High Discounts)
|Dealer 12
|Mumbai, MH (Store Visit)
|Lesser Demand than last year
|Lesser than last year (High Discounts)
|Dealer 13
|Mumbai, MH (Store Visit)
|High Demand of Refrigerators and TVs
|Lesser than last year (High Discounts)
|Dealer 14
|Mumbai, MH (Store Visit)
|High Demand of TVs
|Lesser than last year (High Discounts)
|Dealer 15
|Mumbai, MH (Store Visit)
|High Demand of Refrigerators and TVs
|Lesser than last year (High Discounts)
|Dealer 16
|Mumbai, MH (Store Visit)
|Lesser Demand than last year
|No Price hike
|Dealer 17
|Mumbai, MH (Store Visit)
|High Demand of Refrigerators and TVs
|No Price hike
|Dealer 18
|Mumbai, MH (Store Visit)
|High Demand of all Products
|Lesser than last year (High Discounts)
|Dealer 19
|Mumbai, MH (Store Visit)
|High Demand of all Products
|Lesser than last year (High Discounts)
|Dealer 20
|Mumbai, MH (Store Visit)
|High Demand of all Products
|No Price hike