PL Technical Research: Buy BHARAT FORGE - Technical Pick

BUY BHARAT FORGE CMP: 822 TRGT: 935 SL: 775 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock after bottoming out near the strong support zone of 750 levels has witnessed a decent pullback to improve the bias and currently after a short dip has again indicated a positive candle pattern on the daily chart maintaining above the significant 200 period MA to anticipate for further rise. The RSI is well placed and has signaled a buy with upside potential visible from here on and with the chart looking attractive, one can buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of 935 keeping a stop loss of 775.











