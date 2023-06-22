Live
- Rahul questions PM's silence on Manipur, says all-party meeting not imp for him
- Nadda to visit Odisha today
- Telangana Martyrs Memorial: Significance, Photos, and Everything You Need to Know Here
- ACB continues raids on Bhimavaram Municipal Commissioner
- Apple releases iOS 16.5.1 update; Eligible devices and How to download it
- Firing Exchange Between Armed Miscreants And Assam Rifles In Manipur
- KCR lays foundation for super speciality hospital
- Yogi implements LADCS to provide free legal aid to poor
- Anjali’s special film goes to the sets
- Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood film ‘Love Again’ makes OTT debut
PL Technical Research: Buy BHARAT FORGE - Technical Pick
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd
BUY BHARAT FORGE CMP: 822 TRGT: 935 SL: 775 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock after bottoming out near the strong support zone of 750 levels has witnessed a decent pullback to improve the bias and currently after a short dip has again indicated a positive candle pattern on the daily chart maintaining above the significant 200 period MA to anticipate for further rise. The RSI is well placed and has signaled a buy with upside potential visible from here on and with the chart looking attractive, one can buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of 935 keeping a stop loss of 775.
