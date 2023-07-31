Live
- BRS, a B-team of BJP, says KA Paul
- POWERGRID organises chess tourney
- Vishwak’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari;’ glimpse looks raw and rustic
- 73-year-old woman suffocated to death by volunteer in Visakhapatnam
- Yamuna River: Search Continues For Missing Boys Feared Drowned In Alipur
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana on August 1, light rains today
- FIR Registered Against ITLF Spokesperson Ginza Vualzong For Promoting Enmity In Manipur
- Chiranjeevi hails ‘Baby’ movie and it’s team; says film is an educative film
- Sree Vishnu’s next film title impresses youth; film is a prequel to super hit ‘Raja Raja Chora’
- Sushanth opens up on working with other heroes
PL Technical Research: BUY DMART - TECHNICAL PICK
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
BUY DMART CMP: 3713.9 TRGT: 4200 SL: 3500 - TECHNICAL PICK - DMART has witnessed a short correction from 4137 levels and has consolidated taking support near 3600 levels indicating a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart. There is signs of improvement in the bias with the RSI also showing a trend reversal and signaling a buy to anticipate further upside movement in the coming days. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 4200 keeping the stop loss of 3500.
