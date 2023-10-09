PL Technical Research: BUY DR REDDY'S LAB - TECHNICAL PICK

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

The stock has witnessed a decent correction from the peak of 5991, took support around the 0.38% retracement level of 5380, and has been consolidating for some time in the range of 5600–5350. Now that the bullish candle pattern has formed on the daily chart, a positive bias has been maintained, and we anticipate a further rise from here on, with strength and the potential to scale to 6,000 levels. The RSI has indicated a ste















