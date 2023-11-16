Live
- 41% decline in deal values in Indian market in October: Report
- CBI court sends former Bank of India manager to 5 years in jail in bank fraud case
- ONGC, Oil India Ltd to benefit as Govt cuts windfall tax on crude oil
- Chhath Puja 2023: Why Mango Wood is Used for Cooking Mahaprasad on Kharna Day
- CM Vijayan urges investors to partner in Kerala's transformation
- Ways in which diabetes affects renal health
- Cybercriminals wiped out logs in 82% of attacks with missing telemetry: Report
- Bengal school job scam case: Fresh plea in Calcutta HC seeks speedy formation of special bench
- Death threat to Assam Minister: Accused arrested
- India proposes to co-chair Expert Working Group on Counter-Terrorism
PL Technical Research: Buy HAPPIEST MINDS - Medium Term Tech Pick
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
BUY HAPPIEST MINDS CMP: 866 TRGT: 960 SL: 830 - MEDIUM TERM TECH PICK - The stock after a short correction has bottomed out taking support near the 800 zone and indicated a pullback to improve the bias and currently with a move past the significant 50EMA level of 857 has strengthened the trend to anticipate for further rise. The RSI has picked up well from the oversold zone and currently is well placed indicating strength and has further much upside potential from current levels. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of 960 keeping the stop loss of 830.
