PL Technical Research: Buy HAPPIEST MINDS - Medium Term Tech Pick

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

BUY HAPPIEST MINDS CMP: 866 TRGT: 960 SL: 830 - MEDIUM TERM TECH PICK - The stock after a short correction has bottomed out taking support near the 800 zone and indicated a pullback to improve the bias and currently with a move past the significant 50EMA level of 857 has strengthened the trend to anticipate for further rise. The RSI has picked up well from the oversold zone and currently is well placed indicating strength and has further much upside potential from current levels. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of 960 keeping the stop loss of 830.















