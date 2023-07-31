PL Technical Research: Buy HDFC BANK - Technical Pick

BUY HDFC BANK CMP: 1650 TRGT: 1830 SL: 1580 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock has witnessed a short correction from 1700 levels and has shown support near 1640 zone indicating a higher bottom formation on the daily chart. The overall bias is showing improvement and one can enter for fresh position at current levels with the RSI also well placed and has much upside potential from here on. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 1830 keeping the stop loss of 1580.











