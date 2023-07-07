Live
- Karnataka budget 2023: Budget Highlights
- Richa Chadha on ‘Virus 2062:’ Exploring storytelling as a voice actor is insightful
- CM Siddaramaiah budget gift Rs 45,000 cr for Brand Bengaluru
- Deepika Padukone faces criticism as she skips b'day post for hubby Ranveer
- Add some flair to your monsoon wedding sangeet
- Celebrate World Chocolate Day with irresistible delights!
- World Chocolate Day Recipes
- Andhra Pradesh to receive rains today and tomorrow, check the details here
- Global study challenges advice to limit high-fat dairy foods
- Fifteen LPU students will represent India at World University Games in China
PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR : - DEEPAK FERT
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. LtdDEEPAK FERT has made more or less a double...
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd
DEEPAK FERT has made more or less a double bottom formation in the daily chart and is poised to rise in the upward direction with potential and strength and we anticipate it to go till around 690 levels. The RSI is on the improvement, we recommend this stock for an upside target of 690 keeping a stop loss of 570
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS