PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR : - DEEPAK FERT

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd

DEEPAK FERT has made more or less a double bottom formation in the daily chart and is poised to rise in the upward direction with potential and strength and we anticipate it to go till around 690 levels. The RSI is on the improvement, we recommend this stock for an upside target of 690 keeping a stop loss of 570















