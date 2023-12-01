  • Menu
PL Technical Research: STOCK RADAR - IGL

PL Technical Research: STOCK RADAR - IGL
Highlights

PL Technical Research: Shiju Koothupalakkal - Technical Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.

STOCK RADAR:- IGL cmp: 396.50, the stock has witnessed a big erosion one month back and after that it has consolidated maintaining a good support zone near 375-385 levels. Currently has indicated a pullback with a positive candle formation on the daily chart to improve the bias with a triangular breakout indicated.

The near-term target would be 415-420 zone and further if strength sustains can carry the stock to attain targets of 445-450 zone. One can buy and accumulate the stock, maintaining the support near 380 levels and anticipate for further rise in the coming days with the chart looking attractive technically.

