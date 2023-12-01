Live
- Daily Forex Rates December-01-2023
- Nagarkurnool: Historic day in Chenchu Pentas
- Hyderabad: Broadwings Academy trains pilots in city
- Bengaluru Bomb Threat Mail to Schools: Parents and Children Panic
- Ambati Rambabu denies accusations on Nagarjunasagar project, asks media not to spread false news
- Hyderabad: Ruling parties in AP, TS enacted NS drama on polling day says Kishan Reddy
- ‘Animal’ review: WILD ANIMAL
- Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy casts his vote in Kacheguda
- Hyderabad: Clash between AP, TS cops over Nagarjuna Sagar dam purview
- Rangareddy: Polling begins fast in Rajendra Nagar but fell harder at the end
Just In
PL Technical Research: STOCK RADAR - IGL
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Shiju Koothupalakkal - Technical Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.
STOCK RADAR:- IGL cmp: 396.50, the stock has witnessed a big erosion one month back and after that it has consolidated maintaining a good support zone near 375-385 levels. Currently has indicated a pullback with a positive candle formation on the daily chart to improve the bias with a triangular breakout indicated.
The near-term target would be 415-420 zone and further if strength sustains can carry the stock to attain targets of 445-450 zone. One can buy and accumulate the stock, maintaining the support near 380 levels and anticipate for further rise in the coming days with the chart looking attractive technically.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS