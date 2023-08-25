Live
- Rupee snaps three-day rally to settle 13 paise lower at 82.69 against US dollar
- Jana Reddy paves way for sons to contest in next polls in Telangana
- PL Technical Research: TECHNICAL VIEW - NIFTY
- PL Stock Report: Alembic Pharmaceuticals (ALPM IN) - Management Meet Update - US sales and profitability to improve - Not Rated
- Following are foreign exchange rates on August-25-2023
- Supreme Court dismisses Kejriwal’s plea against Guj HC order denying interim relief in PM Modi's academic degree defamation case
- Chandrababu to meet Central Election Commission on August 28
- Cops announces restrictions ahead of G20 Summit: Auto-rickshaws, taxis, and bus services affected
- Gold prices near two-week highs
- World Athletics Championships: Neeraj Chopra enters final with season-best 88.77m throw
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
NIFTY cmp: 19260 - - The index is hovering near the important and crucial support zone of 19270 levels which is also where the significant 50EMA lies, and as we have been mentioning, a decisive breach below the 19250-19270 zone shall weaken the overall bias and can trigger for further slide with next major support zone visible near 18800-18900 levels with 19000 as the psychological landmark in-between.
At the same time, from current levels for the bias to improve, would need a decisive breach and sustain above 19500 levels to anticipate for further rise. So till then, one can maintain a cautious approach and go for only select stocks.
