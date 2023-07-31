  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

PL Technical Research: TECHNICAL VIEW : NIFTY IT

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
x

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Highlights

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

Nifty IT cmp: 29920, after a short correction from resistance level of 31600 zone, has retraced 0.38% and has reversed from near the 50 EMA level of 29450 zone and has slightly improved the bias. One can expect a new round of momentum in its stocks, with 200 DMA of 29150 as the stoploss for all long positions with an upside target of 31000–31500 levels.. Stocks like INFY, TCS, LTIMINDTREE, BSOFT, PERSISTENT, COFORGE and HCL TECH.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad