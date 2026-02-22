150 students of Anantalakshmi engg college get placements

Anantapur: Leading companies including Tata Electronics, Ather Energy, Wistron, Foxconn, and 10,000 Coders (Bengaluru) conducted campus recruitment at Anantalakshmi Engineering College on Saturday.

Around 400 final-year students from BTech (Computer Science, Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil), MBA, and MCA participated in the drive. The selection process involved written tests, group discussions, technical interviews, and HR rounds.

Out of these, 150 students were selected, with annual packages ranging from Rs 2.4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. Selected candidates at Ather Energy will work in EV technology.

Campus Recruitment Director Dr M Surendra Naidu credited the college’s technical and communication skills training for the success.

College Chairman M Anantharamudu highlighted the dedicated placement cell’s role in securing opportunities. The selected students were felicitated by the Chairman, Vice-Chairman Ramesh Naidu, Principal Dr Kutala Srinivasulu and faculty.