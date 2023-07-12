Live
- Peddapalli: Wanted house burglar arrested, property worth Rs 12 lakh seized
- Second danger signal to farmers from Congress party- KTR
- BRS activists protest against Revanth Reddys comments on restricting power to the farmers
- Delhi Rain: Flood Alerts Issued As Water Discharge From Pandoh Dam And Yamuna River Levels Raise Concerns
- BRS launches barrage of criticism on ‘anti-farmer’ Congress
- Stunt choreographer Kanal Kannan arrested
- 100 people killed on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in less than 4 months
- AP cabinet the meet today, to approve crucial decisions
- Wanaparthy: Niranjan Teach a lesson to anti-farmer Congress
- MLA Nomula Bhagat distributes podu pattas to tribals
PL Technicals daily morning report - July 12
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
