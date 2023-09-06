PLI 2.0 for food processing on anvil

Kolkata: The Centre is in the process of announcing a second round of production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for processing of millet-based foods in the country, secretary in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Anita Praveen said on Tuesday.

She said that the scheme is in the approval stages and involves an outlay of Rs1,000 crore. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an ICC event here, Praveen said that in the first round of the PLI scheme which started last financial year, the quantum of assistance involved was Rs800 crore.