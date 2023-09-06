  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

PLI 2.0 for food processing on anvil

PLI 2.0 for food processing on anvil
x
Highlights

Kolkata: The Centre is in the process of announcing a second round of production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for processing of millet-based foods in...

Kolkata: The Centre is in the process of announcing a second round of production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for processing of millet-based foods in the country, secretary in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Anita Praveen said on Tuesday.

She said that the scheme is in the approval stages and involves an outlay of Rs1,000 crore. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an ICC event here, Praveen said that in the first round of the PLI scheme which started last financial year, the quantum of assistance involved was Rs800 crore.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X