PLI scheme review on anvil

New Delhi: The government is planning to revamp the production-linked incentives (PLIs) by relaxing the norms for releasing funds, including more sectors under the scheme, and extending benefits to MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) in labour-intensive sectors through special carve-outs, media reports have said.



The restructuring would also include incentives for research & development (R&D) to create a manufacturing ecosystem.According to the reports, the government has begun accepting applications for the release of incentives on a quarterly basis, compared to the earlier norm of annual releases of the funds.

Toys, furniture and apparel will be among the new areas covered under the scheme soon. These sectors were chosen because of their potential to create jobs.

Moreover, the government may expand the scope of the PLI scheme for man-made fibre (MMF) and technical textiles to cover certain cotton-based apparel as well.