Plots giving better returns than flats: Housing.com

Hyderabad: Residential land is still a better investment option than buying a flat in apartment, as per the latest research by REA India owned leading full stack digital real estate platform Housing.com. The report says that plots generated higher capital returns in India. It found that prices of residential plots appreciated by 7 per cent annually since 2015 across eight major cities, while rates of apartments grew by 2 per cent (CAGR) annually during this period.

According to the report, Southern cities are leading in the demand for residential plots. During 2018-2021, Hyderabad witnessed the maximum price appreciation in plots at 21 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). Shankarpalli and Patancheru in the West and Tukkuguda, Maheshwaram and Shadnagar in the South were top locations in Hyderabad in terms of both demand and price appreciation in 2021. In Chennai, the rates of residential plots prices grew at 18 per cent in 2018-2021.

"Residential plots have been able to generate higher returns on investment. One of the reasons could be the limited supply of plots in big cities because of paucity of large land parcels in the city," said Dhruv Agarwala, CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com. "The demand for plots and independent floors has come back strongly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Developers are trying to meet this rise in demand by launching such projects on the outskirts of big cities."

In eight major cities - Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, people generally prefer to buy apartments than plots.