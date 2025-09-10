PM Modi, Donald Trump Express Optimism On Reviving India-US Trade Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed optimism about advancing trade talks despite ongoing tensions over tariffs. In their second positive social media exchange within four days, both leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening India-US ties.

PM Modi described India and the US as “close friends and natural partners,” stressing that ongoing negotiations would unlock the limitless potential of the partnership. He added that both sides were working to conclude discussions swiftly, reaffirming his eagerness to speak with Trump soon.

Trump echoed this sentiment in a post, calling Modi his “very good friend” and expressing confidence that there would be no difficulty in reaching a successful trade deal. His remarks came even as reports suggested he had asked the European Union to consider imposing tariffs of up to 100% on India and China as part of pressure on Russia.

The trade standoff escalated after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50% over New Delhi’s oil purchases from Moscow. Despite these strains, both governments continue to signal willingness to negotiate. Senior officials on both sides are engaged in efforts to finalize a trade agreement, which could coincide with Trump’s planned visit to India for the upcoming Quad Summit.

The latest exchanges between Modi and Trump mark a shift in tone from recent criticism by Trump’s advisers, who accused India of unfair tariffs and aiding Russia’s war machine through energy imports. For now, both leaders appear keen to restore momentum in trade talks and reaffirm their strategic partnership.