PM Modi says strong & vibrant India can contribute to stabilization of world economic order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a strong and vibrant India can contribute to the stabilization of the world economic order. Chairing the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable on Thursday, November 5, 2020, evening, Mr Modi said, we will do whatever it takes to make India the engine of global growth resurgence. He said, India is the place, where if investors want returns with reliability, demand with democracy, stability with sustainability and growth with a green approach.

The Prime Minister said, the recent reforms in agriculture opened up new exciting possibilities to partner with the farmers of India. He said, with the help of technology and modern processing solutions, India will soon emerge as an agriculture export hub.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said, "Committed to furthering 'Ease of Doing Business' and making India a tech hub! GoI has significantly simplified Other Service Provider (OSP) guidelines of the Telecom Department. Compliance burdens of BPO industry will be greatly reduced due to this."





PM Modi said, India offers you Democracy, Demography, Demand as well as Diversity. He said, such is the diversity that you get multiple markets within one market and these come with multiple pocket sizes and multiple preferences. He added that these come with multiple weathers and multiple levels of development.

The Prime Minister said, investors are moving towards companies which have a high Environmental, Social and Governance, ESG score. He said, India already has systems and companies which rank high on this count. He said, India believes in following the path of growth with equal focus on ESG. He added, India's quest to become AatmaNirbhar is not just a vision but a well-planned economic strategy. The Prime Minister said, it is a strategy that aims to use the capabilities of our businesses and skills of our workers to make India into a global manufacturing powerhouse.

PM Modi said, India has shown remarkable resilience in the COVID19 pandemic, be it fighting the virus or ensuring economic stability. He said, this resilience is driven by the strength of the systems, support of the people and stability of the policies. He said, through this year, as India bravely fought the global pandemic, the world saw India's national character.

PM Modi said, the world also saw India's true strengths. He said, it successfully brought out traits that Indians are known for, a sense of responsibility, a spirit of compassion, national unity and the spark of innovation.

Virtual Global Investor Roundtable VGIR was organized by the Ministry of Finance and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund. It is an exclusive dialogue between leading global institutional investors, Indian business leaders and the highest decision-makers from the Government of India and Financial Market Regulators. Union Finance Minister, Union Minister of State for Finance, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The Roundtable witnessed participation from twenty of the world's largest pension and sovereign wealth funds with a total Assets Under Management of about 6 trillion dollars. These global institutional investors represent key regions including the US, Europe, Canada, Korea, Japan, Middle East, Australia, and Singapore.