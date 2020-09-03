PM Modi to deliver the keynote address at 3rd leadership summit of USISPF today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) today.

US Vice President Mike Pence addressed the summit on Monday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal have also addressed the summit earlier this week.

The 5-day summit titled 'US-India Week: Navigating New Challenges' highlights areas of Indo-US bilateral cooperation including in trade and investment, strategic energy ties, collaboration in fintech, healthcare, technology and India's position in global supply chains. It is being attended by top leaders, government officials and corporate leaders.

The theme covers various subjects such as India's potential in becoming a Global Manufacturing Hub, Opportunities in India's Gas Market, Common Opportunities & Challenges in Tech Space, Ease of Doing Business to attract FDI in India, Indo-Pacific Economic issues and Innovation in Public Health among others.

The summit is discussing enhancing economic and strategic collaboration between the US and India during a transformative period for the global economy. The US remained India's top trading partner for the second consecutive fiscal in 2019-20. The bilateral trade between the US and India stood at 88.75 billion dollars, as against 87.96 billion dollars in 2018-19. The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum USISPF is a non-profit organization that works for the partnership between India and the U.S.