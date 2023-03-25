Polkadot to hold blockchain meet in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: Next-generation blockchain platform, Polkadot on Friday announced the launch of its sixth and final chapter of meet-up at Hyderabad on March 25, 2023 (today). The session is a prequel to Polkadot India's first conference - Polkadot Now India 2023, scheduled at Bengaluru on April 1-2, 2023.

Through the event, Polkadot said it aims to provide a platform for networking and knowledge sharing in the Indian blockchain community and generate new ideas and discussions around the future of blockchain technology in India and beyond.

The two-day conference will feature high-profile projects, including KILT Protocol, Astar Network, Moonsama, Public Pressure, Polkassembly, Unique Network, Polkadex.

Over 30 speakers from the Polkadot ecosystem, including Bill Laboon, Head of Education and Grants at Web3 Foundation; Gautham Dhameja, Delivery Director at Parity; and Radha KrishnaDasari, Technical Education Lead at Web3 Foundation will be present.