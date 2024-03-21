Live
Just In
Polycab targeted by ransomware attack
The electricals and cables major said the cyber-security incident occurred on March 17, 2024, wherein the company's IT infrastructure was targeted by a ransomware attack.
New Delhi: Polycab India was targeted by a ransomware attack but the incident has not impacted the core systems and operations of the company.
The electricals and cables major said the cyber-security incident occurred on March 17, 2024, wherein the company's IT infrastructure was targeted by a ransomware attack.
“However, the incident has not impacted the core systems and operations of the company. Currently, the company’s systems are up and running, all factories are operating, and the company continues to serve its customers,” Polycab India said.
“The technical team of the company along with a specialised team of external cyber-security experts is working actively on analysing the incident,” the company said.
Polycab India shares are up 3 per cent in trade at Rs 4874. The company has a market cap of Rs 73,234 crore.