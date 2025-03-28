Popeyes® Opens Third Store in Hyderabad at Inorbit Mall

The iconic brand continues its expansion in the city with its world-famous Louisiana-style fried chicken.

Popeyes®, the globally loved fried chicken brand, has opened its third store in Hyderabad at Inorbit Mall, one of the city’s most popular shopping and dining destinations.

Operated by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., Popeyes® is known for serving juicy fried chicken that’s marinated for 12 hours and hand-battered to perfection — bringing the authentic taste of Cajun-flavoured chicken to food lovers across India. This signature preparation delivers a crispy, flavorful chicken that has earned the brand fans around the world.

The new store offers some of Popeyes®’ best-selling menu items — including the legendary Chicken Sandwich, signature fried chicken and the spicy hot & messy chicken. The brand recently launched a range of flavored wings available in six bold international flavors which have become a rage amongst guests and are amongst the bestsellers now. The menu also comprises a range of delicious vegetarian burgers for the vegetarian guests. Every dish is freshly prepared, ensuring great taste and consistent quality with every order.

Gaurav Pande, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Popeyes India, said: "We’re excited to partner with Inorbit for the launch of this Popeyes store in the heart of the bustling business district - Cyberabad, and bringing the Popeyes brand closer to our GenZ and millenial consumers.

With a presence in over 31 countries, Popeyes® stands for bold Cajun flavors, authentic recipes, and freshly prepared juicy and crunchy fried chicken. As the brand continues to grow across India, it remains committed to delivering a great experience — whether customers choose to dine in, take away, or order online.

Now open at Inorbit Mall, come and taste what the world is raving about.