Prakasam: ‘Land’ of untapped opportunities 

Ongole: The Prakasam district is the largest district in coastal Andhra Pradesh. Spanning over 17,626 square kilometres, the district has an abundant government land bank to be utilised for industrial development. The experiences with the black galaxy granite companies prove that the people migrating for work from the district can be a source of skilled workforce, if properly trained.

The Veligonda project, whose first phase is about to be completed in a few months, promises to be a dependable water source for the industries in the district. Yet, the industrial opportunities in the district remain unexplored. The district is lagging behind as far as development is concerned.

Of the 43.54 lakh acres of land in Prakasam district, only 13.60 lakh acres is sown on an average every year. The remaining 11.36 lakh acres is occupied by forests, while 3.78 lakh acres is barren and uncultivable land. A total of 7.29 lakh acres of land is fallow.

It is estimated that there is 11.99 lakh acres of government land, 20.91 lakh acres of private land and 0.26 lakh acres of inam land in the district. The APIIC owns about 44,000 acres in the district.

The Gross Domestic District Product for the district is roughly estimated at about Rs 36,000 crore, to which agriculture is contributing about Rs 13,000 crore, industries in the construction sector contributing Rs 3,900 crore, manufacturing sector Rs 1,400 crore and minerals Rs 1,600 crore.

The district is rich in deposits of black galaxy granite, granite, building stone, silica sand, quartz, slate stone, iron ore and manganese. In the financial year 2019-20, the government earned revenue of Rs 352 crore from the minerals.

According to the department of industries, there are 955 micro, 1,663 small, 31 medium, 41 large industries and one mega industrial project in the district. The government is building a product SEZ at Ongole, besides the existing growth centre.

The APIIC has made land allotments for industrial parks at Giddalur, Chandaluru, Singarayakonda, MSME parks at Malakondapuram and Ragamakkapalli. About 1,784 acres is allocated for the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone at Kanigiri and 2,352 acres is allocated for the Donakonda Industrial Mega Hub. The price of the land, however, needs to be fixed before the Centre proceeds with the construction of these.

Hub of granite, textiles and tobacco

Prakasam district is known for granite production, textiles and tobacco. The granite industry alone provides Rs 250 crore revenue to the government, every year. There are around 300 granite processing industries at Chimakurthy and Addanki, providing employment to 26,000 workers including 15,000 from other states, directly. Another 40,000 workers are being provided employment indirectly.

About 30,000 cubic meters of the monthly produced 50000 cubic meters of the granite slabs is used to be exported to China. But, due to the restrictions imposed by Chinese companies in February, Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown has brought dark days to the industry of glittering stone.

Currently, more than 100 units have completely shut down their operations while about 100 units are partially running to meet the recurring expenses. Textiles, particularly, handloom textiles is another industry the district is known for. The Chirala handloom cluster is famous for the Kuppadam style sarees and the delicate craftsmanship in weaving them. However, the number of installed handlooms is gradually reduced from 25,000 to 8000 now over a decade. The tobacco, aqua, and social forestry farmers generate about Rs 2,500 crore revenue but they are losing market gradually.

The locals including the industries are now looking at the government for creating more opportunities by encouraging new industries and providing training opportunities to the workers for them.

Uncertainty over projects

One of the important reasons for the non-realisation of units by many industries expressing interest to establish units in the district is a scarcity of water. Officials are planning to release water through Veligonda project Phase-I, which is on the verge of completion.

Uncertainty over the fate of Kandukur Assembly constituency, whether it will continue to be in Prakasam district or move into Nellore district is posing a question mark over the future of the industrial development. Ramayapatnam port, work on which is about to be initiated is in stalemate as a result of the uncertainty.

The availability of land for the industries along the national and state highways passing through the district is a big positive factor for the prospective industries.

However, based on the availability of resources, the district has huge scope for establishment of industries related to food processing, oils, fish and prawns processing, dairy, paper and pulp, granite processing, M- sand, and solar power units to begin with.

The vocational training centre at Chimakurthy, Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute in Ongole and others are providing the necessary training in entrepreneurship skill development to the youth preparing them for the upcoming opportunities.