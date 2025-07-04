Preethi Zodiac Mixer Grinder Puts India on the World Map as the World’s Most Powerful Mixer Grinder

In a bold and extraordinary display of performance and innovation, Preethi Zodiac, the flagship mixer grinder from Versuni India, has earned recognition from the World Book of Records as the World’s Most Powerful Mixer Grinder, in a multi-city record demonstration.

Organized across Kochi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the record-setting activity witnessed the Preethi Zodiac simultaneously grinding over 30 of the toughest and unconventional ingredients, including tiles, walnuts, coconut shell, brick, and more—live, in front of audiences and adjudicators. Over 120 influencers actively participated in the on-ground challenge in all 4 cities, helping set the record while amplifying reach and excitement in each city. The 30 unique ingredients were suggested by real consumers via a social media contest held in partnership with these influencers.

The anchor event, held in Kochi, was led by Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Versuni India, who was joined by brand partners, influencers, and consumers as the brand showcased its latest feat of engineering and brand legacy.

“This milestone is not just a celebration of power—it’s a testament to what Indian innovation can achieve,” said Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Versuni India. “With the Zodiac, we’ve created a product that is designed in India, built for India, and ready for the world. This world record reflects our commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining possibilities in Indian kitchens.”

The Preethi Zodiac is equipped with an advanced 750W Vega W5 motor architecture, engineered to handle even the toughest kitchen challenges. Known for its versatility, durability, and precision, the appliance offers fine and coarse grinding, blending, and food processing, all in one.

At the record event, the mixer grinder ground 30 tough materials live across 4 cities, powered continuously and under pressure, with all machines performing without interruption or drop in performance—earning applause from audiences and validation from the World Book of Records adjudicators.

“The Zodiac’s ability to grind everything from dry turmeric to hard stone showcases the product’s engineering excellence. No other consumer mixer grinder in its class has demonstrated this performance across multiple geographies simultaneously,” noted Ankita Shah, the WBR certifying official present at the event.