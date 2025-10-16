Live
Preity G Zinta Makes a Powerful Comeback as the Face of Swa Diamonds
The actress embodies authenticity and elegance in Swa Diamonds’ new campaign — ‘As Real As You’
Swa Diamonds, one of India’s leading fine jewellery brands, has reached a new milestone by welcoming renowned Indian actress Preity G Zinta as its brand ambassador. With her timeless grace and confident presence, Swa Diamonds takes a bold step forward to strengthen its footprint across India and the UAE.
Abdul Gafur Anadiyan, Managing Director of Swa Diamonds, shared, “In India, jewellery has always been more than just an ornament — it’s a way to express emotions and celebrate life’s most meaningful moments. That’s why at Swa Diamonds, we offer only IGI/GIA-certified natural diamonds of VVS clarity and EF colour— symbols of the genuine love and trust our customers place in every piece. Our new campaign, ‘As Real As You,’ celebrates this authenticity — because every emotion you express deserves something just as real.”
Preity G Zinta, the new face of Swa Diamonds, expressed her excitement about the association, saying, “I’m truly delighted to partner with Swa Diamonds — a brand that represents authenticity, elegance, and timeless beauty. For me, jewellery has always been about celebrating life’s real moments, and Swa’s philosophy ‘As Real As You’ deeply resonates with who I am. I believe every woman deserves jewellery that reflects her real self — confident, graceful, and strong.”
In 2022, Swa Diamonds earned a Guinness World Record for creating a ring set with 24,679 natural diamonds, a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and craftsmanship.
With its headquarters in Kerala and state-of-the-art manufacturing units in Kerala and Mumbai, Swa Diamonds delivers world-class jewellery crafted with precision, passion, and uncompromising quality. With over 400 stores across India and the UAE, the brand is on track to exceed 500 stores by the end of 2025, further cementing its position as one of India’s most admired jewellery houses.