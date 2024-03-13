Previous exports growth level this yr too: Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has exuded confidence that during this fiscal, the country’s goods and services export numbers will be at the same level; as it was last year despite slowdown and uncertainties in the global trade.

He also said that the government measures such production-linked incentives schemes and focus on high-quality goods and services would help in containing the country’s trade deficit. So our trade deficit will be significantly lower than last year.

“I am happy to share with you that we close the current year in March at the same level as last year. We have a little bit of an adjustment between goods and services, but collectively we will be at the same level as last year, which will be a very, very significant achievement given that most developing countries and less developed countries are seeing a fall in their international trade,”Goyal told PTI in an interview.

Cumulatively, the country’s merchandise exports in April-January 2023-24 contracted by 4.89 per cent to $353.92 billion.

The estimated value of services exports during the ten-month period stood at $84.45 billion. In 2022-23, India’s goods and services exports stood at $776 billion.

The war between Russia and Ukraine; Israel-Hamas is impacting global supply chains and the Red Sea crisis has led to significant increase in transportation costs and delay as Indian exporters have to send their consignments through the Cape of Good Hope, encircling Africa. The minister said that India saw a scorching pace of growth in its international trade in the years between 2021 and 2023.