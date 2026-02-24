Prism plans to add 300 hotels

Hyderabad: Prism, the parent brand of OYO, has announced plans to add 300 company-serviced hotels across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with a strategic focus on Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam.

Prism said Telangana’s improving infrastructure, strong air connectivity and growing domestic tourism make it a key expansion market. Ashish Saurabh, Regional Head, Prism, said: " Telangana is one of the most structurally strong hospitality markets in the country. Business hubs like Hyderabad continue to generate consistent corporate demand, while rising aspirations and improving connectivity are unlocking new leisure corridors. We are building a network that is not just larger, but stronger and more reliable for guests.”

The announcement was made at a hotel partner summit in Hyderabad, outlining a 360-degree growth roadmap centred on supply expansion, improved quality standards and enhanced guest experience.