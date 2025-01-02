“Progress for Humanity” India Gears for the Electric Revolution Electric is Now CRETA

· The bold, masculine and sporty Hyundai CRETA SUV now arrives in an electrifying avatar

· The Hyundai CRETA Electric is a perfect combination of bold SUV design, performance and sustainability, redefining electrifying experience for the modern world

· Unique Pixelated front & rear design with pixelated graphic front grille, front & rear bumper and pixelated LED reverse lamp

· Electrified design with active air flaps (AAF) and connected LED lamps in front & rear

· R17 (D=436.6mm) Aero Alloy Wheels with Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) tyres for enhanced Range & Aerodynamics

· Two battery pack options: 51.4kWh (Long Range) and 42kWh offering driving range of 473km[i] and 390km[ii] respectively

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), today reveals the much-anticipated Hyundai CRETA Electric. This groundbreaking electric SUV combines bold design, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled safety to set new benchmarks in India’s EV market. The Hyundai CRETA Electric is revealed with an engaging TVC, “India is now Ready; Electric is now CRETA”, which highlights India’s readiness for electric mobility, and focuses on the question “Why Now?”. It also showcases the vehicle’s bold exterior, sophisticated interiors, and advanced technological features.

Designed to lead, the Hyundai CRETA Electric promises to redefine the market with its electrifying performance, futuristic design, and user-centric innovations.

Speaking about the Hyundai CRETA Electric, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The Hyundai CRETA Electric marks a significant milestone for HMIL as our first localized electric SUV. Hyundai Motor Company has established itself as a pioneer in EV innovation with revolutionary and award winning EVs like IONIQ, and the Hyundai CRETA Electric is no different. Continuing the strong legacy of the CRETA brand, the Hyundai CRETA Electric combines design, technology, and exceptional safety to inspire confidence in electric vehicles among Indian customers. With the addition of this electric powertrain, we now have a CRETA for everyone. We are confident that the Hyundai CRETA Electric will set a new standard in quality for electric SUVs in India and will redefine the success of EVs in the country.”

Hyundai CRETA has solidified its status as an iconic brand in India, making a strong bond with the Indian customers. Over 1.1 million CRETA owners on the road are a testimony of the connect that brand CRETA has established in the Indian SUV market. This phenomenal achievement underscores the unwavering trust and loyalty that the customers have bestowed on CRETA, making it undoubtedly a preferred SUV companion.

Electrified Exteriors:

The Hyundai CRETA Electric embodies the perfect blend of bold SUV design and modern technology, a combination that has been missing in India’s EV market. Inspired by Hyundai’s global Pixel design language for EVs, the Hyundai CRETA Electric features:

· Electrified Appeal – The Hyundai CRETA Electric sets a new benchmark in design with a pixelated graphic front-grille with integrated charging port and a pixelated graphic lower bumper. Complementing the front design, the pixelated graphic rear bumper, and the LED tail lamps offer an innovative and electrifying appearance.

· Active Air Flaps (AAF) – With unique Active Air Flaps (AAF), Hyundai CRETA Electric offers an all-new standard both in terms of style and performance. The active air flaps are strategically integrated to manage the air flow and help in cooling the vehicle components & improve aerodynamic performance.

· Aerodynamic Design – The Hyundai CRETA Electric is equipped with R17 (D=436.6mm) Aero Alloy Wheels with Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) tyres, enhancing aerodynamic performance and contributing to improving the range efficiency.

Vivid Performance:

Thrilling Acceleration – With 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 7.9 seconds in (Long Range), the Hyundai CRETA Electric delivers thrilling performance for urban commuters, families, and adventure seekers alike.

High Energy Density - Enhancing EV ownership of customers, the Hyundai CRETA Electric is available with two battery pack options:

51.4 kWh (Long Range) offering a driving range of 473 kms, in single charge

42 kWh offering a driving range of 390 kms, in single charge

· Rapid and Flexible Charging: The Hyundai CRETA Electric can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 58 minutes (DC charging), while the 11kW Smart Connected Wall Box charger can charge from 10%-100% in an impressive 4 hours (AC Home Charging), ensuring superior convenience and flexibility for every journey.

Leading the Technology Revolution

The Hyundai CRETA Electric has ensured that every EV journey should be backed by technology. To offer a truly tech-led driving experience, the Hyundai CRETA Electric SUV is equipped with:

· Vehicle to Load (V2L) – The Hyundai CRETA Electric Offers Vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology, enabling users to power external devices both inside and outside the vehicle, transforming it into a portable power source for added convenience and versatility.

· The Hyundai CRETA Electric is equipped with i-Pedal technology, enabling a seamless one-pedal driving experience that allows drivers to accelerate, decelerate and even bring the car to a complete stop using just the accelerator pedal, enhancing convenience and driving efficiency.

· The Hyundai CRETA Electric features an ergonomically placed Shift-by-wire System, offering intuitive gear control with enhanced convenience and a futuristic driving experience.

· Digital Key: The Hyundai CRETA Electric comes equipped with Digital Key, allowing users to conveniently lock, unlock and start the vehicle using their smartphone or smartwatch, ensuring seamless and secure access.

The Hyundai CRETA Electric will be available in 4 variants – Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence with 8 monotone and 2 dual-tone color options including 3 Matte colors to suit every style. The new and exclusive ocean blue metallic with black roof makes for a striking contrast, creating a modern and sophisticated look. It catches people’s attention and emits elegance on the road.

Building an EV Ecosystem for India:

Aligning with Hyundai’s global theme of ‘Progress for Humanity’, HMIL is accelerating its efforts to foster sustainable mobility, focusing on various aspects related to battery localization, developing cutting-edge EV infrastructure and innovative vehicles. The company is working towards advanced electric mobility solutions that cater to diverse consumer needs.

Hyundai Motor India Limited is actively expanding charging stations across India, making EV adoption more convenient and practical for Indian customers. The company plans to have nearly 600 fast Public EV charging stations in the next 7 years accelerating early adoption of EVs. Additionally, HMIL’s myHyundai app empowers users with the 'EV Charge' feature, providing access to over 10,000 EV charging points across the country.

For more information on Hyundai CRETA Electric, log onto: cretaelectric.hyundai.co.in



