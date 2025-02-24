Proof of Domicile: How to Show That an I-864 Sponsor Lives in the U.S

When applying for U.S. immigration benefits in either a family- or marriage-based visa category, applicants must demonstrate that their sponsor has sufficient financial means to support them. In this article, we’ll examine the process of filing an Affidavit of Support, including providing proof of domicile.

What Does “Proof of Domicile” Mean?

During a family- or marriage-based Green Card application, all applicants must file Form I-864 , Affidavit of Support. The form is used by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to determine if the applicant is likely to become a public charge—an individual who relies on government assistance programs financed by U.S. citizens.

As part of the Affidavit of Support, the sponsor must provide proof of domicile in addition to their financial records and employment history. Proof of domicile is a piece of evidence given to USCIS to prove that the sponsor resides in the United States. Examples of proof of domicile could be:

● A lease agreement

● Pay stubs

● Utility bills

● Any other document included on the proof of domicile documents list.

Can You Still Be an I-864 Sponsor if You Don’t Live in the U.S.?

An I-864 sponsor must be a resident in the U.S., meaning they can be a U.S. citizen or Green Card holder. Sponsors may not be located outside of the U.S., per the I-864 instructions.

What if My Sponsor Doesn’t Meet the I-864P Poverty Guidelines?

The current year’s Form I-864P , Health and Human Services (HHS) Poverty Guidelines for Affidavit of Support, are used to determine if the sponsor can financially support the prospective immigrant. The sponsor must have the minimum salary required for their household size, geographic location, and standing in the military. For example, a non-military sponsor living in one of the 48 contiguous U.S. states or a U.S. territory in a household size of two must earn 125% of the salary requirement for a household of two in this location. If the sponsor is an active-duty service member in the U.S. military, the salary requirement is 100% of the HHS guideline for their household size.

In cases wherein the sponsor is unable to meet the requirement, another household member may file Form I-864A, Contract Between Sponsor and Household Member, to contribute their finances in support of the prospective immigrant.

