PSU stocks dominate sectoral gains
PSU stocks are among the top gainers in trade led by oil and gas and insurance stocks. The PSU index is up more than 3 per cent on Monday.
SJVN is up 16 per cent, NHPC is up 10 per cent, Insurance stocks are up with GIC Re up 12 per cent, New India Assurance up 9 per cent, LIC up 6 per cent. MMTC is up 9 per cent, MTNL is up 9 per cent.
Oil and gas stocks are zooming with IOC up 7 per cent., GAIL up 4 per cent, HPCL up 4 per cent, BPCL up 4 per cent, ONGC up 3 per cent. Metal stocks are up with SAIL gaining 5 per cent, Nalco up 4 per cent. Energy stocks are up with Coal India up 4 per cent, NLC India up 6 per cent.
The Oil and Gas index is up more than 3 per cent. The Energy stocks index is up 3 per cent. The metal index is up 2 per cent. PSU Banks are also zooming with UCO Bank up 16 per cent, IOB up 15 per cent, Central Bank up 9 per cent, Bank of Maharashtra up 8 per cent.
(Sanjeev Sharma can be reached at [email protected])