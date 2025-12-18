PVR INOX ADDS FIVE NEW SCREENS, UNVEILS 11-SCREEN SUPERPLEX AT INORBIT MALL HYDERABAD~

PVR INOX Limited, India’s largest cinema exhibition company, announces the expansion of its Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad property into Hyderabad’s first Superplex. With five newly added screens joining the existing six, the cinema now offers 11 screens under one roof, making it the property with the highest number of auditoriums in the city.

The Superplex features 3 premium formats — Luxe, PXL, and 4DX. These, along with the mainstream screens, come together to create an 11-screen setup that offers clear visuals, steady sound, and comfort suited to families, young audiences, and working professionals.

PXL, the first in Telangana, features a 55-foot-wide screen, RGB laser projection, Dolby Atmos sound, and recliner seating. The three Luxe screens offer soft recliners, warm interiors, and an in-house chef-led menu. The 4DX screen, now the third in the city, brings motion seats and effects such as wind, fog, scent, water, and snow, adding to the viewing experience in Hyderabad. These formats are part of the five newly added screens that join the existing six to form the 11-screen Superplex.

The cinema foyer carries a bright, youth-focused look with pastel green tones, digital and static artwork, and relaxed seating. The Luxe lounge adds curated furniture, an open kitchen, and a pool table, set up as a calm space to unwind.

Across the 11 screens, the Superplex houses 1,368 seats, including 210 PXL seats, 107 Luxe seats, 104 4DX seats, and 947 mainstream seats.

Speaking on the launch, Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, said, "The Superplex at Inorbit Mall marks an important step for our presence in Hyderabad. With 11 screens and three premium formats, we aim to offer a wide range of viewing choices in one of the city’s most active entertainment hubs. Our focus is on large spaces that deliver comfort, clarity, and reliable technology for all guests."

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director, PVR INOX Limited, added, "This property reflects our approach to building cinemas that serve modern audiences. The mix of Luxe, PXL, 4DX, and mainstream screens gives Hyderabad viewers strong choice in a single location. We are pleased to bring this Superplex to the city."

With this launch, PVR INOX strengthens its presence in South India and adds a fresh landmark in Cyberabad. The Superplex brings scale, premium formats, thoughtful design, and warm hospitality for film lovers in the city.