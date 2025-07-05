Live
PVR Inox opens new multiplex in Hyderabad
PVR Inox, cinema exhibition company, has announced the opening of its new 4-screen multiplex at SMR Vinay Mall, located in Ambedkar Nagar, Hafeezpet, Hyderabad. Developed under the Capex by PVR model, this newly built property represents the company’s continued commitment to investing in self-owned, premium cinema destinations in high-growth urban pockets.
Strategically located approximately 40 km from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, SMR Vinay Mall brings a much-needed lifestyle and entertainment hub to the fast-expanding Hafeezpet neighborhood. The cinema is a central attraction in this retail-led development and has been designed with a focus on modern aesthetics, vibrant interior themes, and a visually engaging, comfort-driven environment.
The 4-screen multiplex offers a total seating capacity of 849, comprising 800 mainstream KQ seats and 49 premium leatherette recliners.