QualiZeal Distributes Back to Classroom Kits to Underserved Students in Hyderabad, Reinforces CSR Commitment

QualiZeal, a global leader in AI-powered Modern Quality Engineering and digital transformation solutions, today hosted a CSR initiative in Hyderabad to support education for underserved children and youth. In collaboration with Nirmaan Organisation, the company distributed Back-to-Classroom Kits to students. This initiative follows QualiZeal’s earlier CSR effort, where laptops were distributed to underserved youth, emphasizing the company’s ongoing commitment to educational empowerment. The children were excited to receive the kits, which included essential school supplies such as notebooks, bags, and stationery—designed to ease their return to school and spark hope for a better future.

The event was honored by the presence of Kimberly Baker, Vice President of Innovative Technology Solutions at Insperity and a strategic client of QualiZeal. Joining her were Kote Bipilli, Co-Founder and Business Unit Head at QualiZeal, and Himasree Raghumudri, Chief People Officer, who played a pivotal role in orchestrating the outreach initiative.

Senior leaders from QualiZeal were also present, including Anurup Gaurav (Head of Marketing), Sammyoau Banda (Senior Director), and Vikramjit Singh (Senior Director), reflecting the company’s unified commitment to community engagement and social responsibility.

Speaking at the event, Kimberly Baker said, “What sets QualiZeal apart is not just their technological innovation but their values-led approach to business. As a client, it is encouraging to see our partners taking concrete steps to uplift local communities. Supporting education through initiatives like this reflects their genuine commitment to creating broader societal impact.”

The CSR initiative comes at a pivotal time in QualiZeal’s growth journey. Headquartered in the U.S. with three Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Hyderabad, the company continues to strengthen its position as a trusted transformation partner for high-growth enterprises including Fortune 500 businesses across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Sharing his thoughts, Kote Bipilli, said, “At QualiZeal, we believe that true growth is measured not only in business milestones but also in the lives we impact along the way. While we continue to scale globally with cutting-edge AI and automation capabilities, our roots remain firmly grounded in purpose. Partnering with Nirmaan to support educational access is a reflection of our belief that technology must ultimately serve humanity.”

This initiative follows a wave of innovation at QualiZeal, most notably the recent launch of QMentisAI, a proprietary Generative AI-powered Quality Engineering platform that is redefining software testing at scale. The enterprise-grade platform reduces testing timelines by up to 60% while delivering 95% test accuracy across requirement refinement, test design, and test automation.